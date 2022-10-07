It is with deep sadness and regret that St George’s University informs of the loss of one of its students.

The student died on 6 October 2022. The University conveys heartfelt condolences to the student’s family, friends, and classmates during this difficult time.

“The University’s Psychological Services team and Dean of Students office is supporting and counselling any individuals affected by the student’s passing. SGU is collaborating with the relevant Grenadian authorities, and we ask the community to support us with respecting the privacy wishes of the student’s relatives,” said Dr Glen Jacobs, provost of St George’s University.

Please join the SGU community in keeping this student’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn.

SGU