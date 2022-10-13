Our rich culture, heritage, and the charm of our people will be on full display in Dominica when Grenada joins 7 other OECS representatives at the 2022 Miss OECS Pageant.

Reigning Carnival Queen Reesa Mc Intosh will be Grenada’s representative at the pageant set for 5 November, at the Old Mill Cultural Centre in Dominica.

Miss Mc Intosh will compete against Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia.

The pageant is being held under the theme “The Caribbean, a Tropical Utopia”. Contestants will compete in 6 categories: Promotion Video, Swim Wear, Talent, National Costume, Evening Gown, and Interview.

Grenada has consistently performed well at this pageant, winning the crown on 2 occasions through Amanda Johnson (1993) and Kelly Ann Ross (1994). Miss Mary Noel 2nd runner up (1988), Miss Tricia Grant 1st runner up (1995), and Miss Odessa Merryman 1st runner up (2019).

The Miss OCES pageant held in Dominica from 1985 to 1995 saw its revival in the year 2019 and was again put on hold until 2022 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Miss Mc Intosh is currently being trained and outfitted for the pageant by Designer/Pageant Coach Kirk Seetahal and will be chaperoned by Miss Jeanette James.

Spicemas Corporation wishes Miss Mc Intosh every success as she makes Grenada proud in Dominica.

