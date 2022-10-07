The Regional Security System will host its 40th Anniversary Church Service on Sunday, 9 October, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Grand Anse, St George, beginning at 9:30 am.

The service will usher in the activities which are scheduled for the final month of celebrations for the RSS’ anniversary on 29 October.

Organiser of the anniversary celebrations and Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance Coordinator at the RSS Keisha Linton stated that the church service will be a ceremony of unity, as it will bring together security officials from across the region.

“We will be seeing the Prime Ministers and Chiefs of Security from across RSS Member States, officers of both military and police organisations from the seven islands as well as RSS’ partners and affiliates, uniting at the very location where the RSS Treaty was signed almost 30 years ago. I think that a gathering of this nature, at such a symbolic location, stands testament to the strength of this institution, and speaks volumes about the future of regional security,” Linton asserted.

She noted that while the service was being held in Grenada, persons from all Member States, and beyond, were encouraged to view the proceedings online. “As an organisation deeply rooted in 7 nations, namely Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and St Vincent and the Grenadines, we want to ensure that everyone can be a part of this momentous occasion. The RSS was designed to maintain the social and economic stability of its people, and therefore it is important to inform, educate and communicate with our citizens, the activities, programmes and developments of the organisation.”

The service will be preceded by a March Past by troops from across RSS Member States, and will include remarks by Prime Minister of Grenada, and the present Chairman of the RSS Council of Ministers the Honourable Dickon Mitchell. Executive Director of the RSS Commodore Errington Shurland will also make a presentation to the church.

Members of the public are invited to attend or may view the ceremony live on the Regional Security System’s YouTube channel or Facebook page.

Office of Commissioner of Police