by Linda Straker

Roland Bhola resigned following 23 June General Election

Randal Robinson is accounting technician with Associate Degree in IT

Minister for Postal Services is Minister Dennis Cornwall

Randal Robinson, as of 3 October 2022, began serving as the Director of Post at the Grenada Postal Corporation. The position became vacant because Roland Bhola, who was appointed to the position in October 2021, resigned following the change of Government after the 23 June General Election.

“Yes, I have been appointed as the Director of Post as of October 03, 2022, on a one-year contract,” Robinson responded via a WhatsApp message when asked to confirm a post on a Facebook page congratulating him on his appointment.

Sharing information on his qualifications and certification as it pertains to the job, Robinson, who was elected as the Assistant Public Relations Officer on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) executive council in October 2021 said that he is an accounting technician by training and holds an Associate Degree in IT (Hardware Infrastructure.)

In response to his role in Tourism Services Ltd, registered in 1997 to offer soft-adventure tours, he said, “I am a business owner/manager for the last 16 years. I remain director of Tourism Services Ltd but no longer function as a manager.”

The Director of Post, according to the Grenada Postal Corporation Act, shall be the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and shall perform such duties and exercise such powers as specified in the Act. The Director shall be appointed by the Board on such terms and conditions as the Board determines, and no person may be appointed to the office of Director without the written approval of the Minister. The Minister for Postal Services is Minister Dennis Cornwall.

The Act says that the duties of the Director are:

attend at the General Post Office daily and otherwise as the regulations may prescribe, and also at such times as may be necessary for the receipt and delivery of postal packets from and to carriers and of all other postal packets receive, arrange and deliver all postal packets posted at or coming through the General Post Office sell postage stamps and receive all monies payable for stamps or for the postage of letters in lieu or in the absence of stamps, or otherwise payable to him or her superintend the working and management of the inland post make up and deliver to and also receive from the mail agents of any foreign government mail bags containing postal packets in such manner as the regulations may prescribe implementation of the policies of the Board as communicated to him or her; and perform such other duties as the Board requires