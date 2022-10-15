by Linda Straker

Senator Thomas announced a new board was appointed, but did not name members

Andall serving pro-bono as Chief Executive Officer

Former CEO Afia Joseph-Zufelt resigned 19 August 2022

Peter Andall, one of the people with ownership in Andall’s Supermarket, was recently appointed by the Board of Directors of the Grenada Marketing and National Importing Board (MNIB) to act as the Chief Executive Officer.

“I am acting in the position until a person is identified and hired for the post. This is all pro-bono,” said Andall who will continue to serve as a member of the new Board appointed in August.

According to the MNIB legislation, the Manager shall be the Board’s Chief Executive Officer and shall have all such powers and perform all such duties as are conferred and imposed upon him or her by or under this Act.

(2) Notwithstanding the dissolution or other cessation of existence of the Board, the Manager shall continue to hold office until his or her employment shall have been determined by the Minister

(3) The Manager shall attend every meeting of the Board and shall keep minutes of the proceedings thereat. He or she shall not be entitled to vote at any meeting, and he or she may be called upon to give such information to a meeting as may be required by the Board

On Friday, 12 August 2022, the MNIB announced via a news release that Afia Joseph-Zufelt, then its Chief Executive Officer, would resign from the organisation effective 19 August 2022, following the tender of her resignation letter.

Joseph-Zufelt joined the MNIB in February 2021 and provided visionary leadership and mentoring, which took the organisation through the Covid-19 pandemic. During her tenure, the MNIB recorded significant improvements in export sales performance, debt servicing, and cash flow management.

During the 11 October 2022 sitting of the Senate or Upper House, Senator Adrian Thomas, the Leader of Government Business in the House, announced that a new board was appointed, but he did not name the Board members or the Chairman.

Duties of the Board according to the MNIB legislation are:

(a) to buy specified produce and to sell the same

(b) to improve, for the benefit of producers, by such means as it shall from time to time determine, the processing and marketing of produce

(c) to secure the most favourable arrangement for the purchasing, handling, storage, export, shipping and marketing of produce and, in particular, to assist agricultural and fishery co-operative societies to dispose of their produce to the best advantage

(d) upon being required by the Minister to do so, to make recommendations on any matter directly or indirectly relating to or affecting any specified produce; and

(e) to sell specified imports after bringing the same into Grenada