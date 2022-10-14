The Mother Noel Charity is desirous of assisting secondary and tertiary level students of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique with scholarships for the year 2022.
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be Grenadian nationals of Afro-Caribbean, Indo-Caribbean or indigenous decent
- Applicants must be attending secondary, college or university full-time within Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique
- Applicants from college or university level must have defined career goals
- Applicants must demonstrate a financial need for scholarship (not solely based on academic achievement)
Value of Award:
- £600 or EC$1,800 to assist students with academic expenses
Application Requirements:
- A completed legible scholarship application form (https://www.mothernoel.gd/_files/ugd/021ce3_a36cee41f9924a498843dd778a2e5fd9.pdf)
- A 250-300 word hand-written or typed essay detailing applicant’s career goals and financial need
- A letter of reference from the principal or head of current institution Alternatively, letters of reference from 2 current teachers, or one current and one former within the last 2 years
- Certified copy of official transcript/certificates
Completed applications must be submitted with supporting documents to [email protected] on or before 30 November 2022.
GIS
Comment on post