The long-awaited annual Grenfin Swim Club Invitational Meet returns to the Good Hope Swimming Pool in St Paul’s, post-pandemic, from Friday, 14 to Sunday, 16 October 2022.

Grenfin is pleased to welcome back title sponsor LUCOZADE for the 6th consecutive year.

The 3-day event is an important meet on the swim calendar, as it will once again serve as the official OECS Team Trials.

Local teams have been engaged in intense preparations and training as swimmers compete to secure spots on the OECS National Swim Team. The team will go on to represent the tri-island state in the 30th OECS Swimming Championships held at Rodney Height Aquatic Centre in St Lucia on 11-13 November 2022.

Grenada gets ready to return to defend its first-place title.

The Grenfin Invitational Swim Meet will commence at the following times over 3 days.

Friday, 14 October: Warm up 4:30 pm. Competition starts at 5:30 pm

Warm up 4:30 pm. Competition starts at 5:30 pm Saturday, 15 October: Warm up 8 am. Official opening ceremony at 9:15 am. Competition starts at 10 am

Warm up 8 am. Official opening ceremony at 9:15 am. Competition starts at 10 am Sunday, 16 October: Warm up 7:30 am. Competition starts at 9 am

The 2022 Grenfin Swim Club Swim Invitational is highly anticipated and expected to be a weekend of thrilling competition as Sailfish Swim Club vies to defend their 2019 championship title.

Grenfin Swim Club is pleased to welcome all competing swimmers, members of the public and the media to Good Hope Swimming Pool for the 2022 Grenfin Swim Invitational Championship.

GRENFIN Swim Club is one of the oldest and largest swim clubs in Grenada. The Club accommodates all levels of swimmers, from Learn-To-Swim to Olympian. As a non-profit, it offers long-term and short-term swim lessons for recreation as well as competitive swimming. For more information, please email, [email protected].

GRENFIN