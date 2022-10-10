Grenadian students pursuing studies with the UWI Open Campus received financial assistance from Republic Bank, through its bursary programme.

For the academic year 2022-23, twenty-seven students received bursaries totalling $26,792.

The Bursary programme is part of the Bank’s ongoing initiatives to help empower young Grenadian nationals desirous of improving their economic and social standards, through higher learning. The Bursary programme was instituted in 2007 to supplement the Scholarship programme, which offers one student at a time, the opportunity to study at any of the UWI Open Campuses, up to a maximum of 3 years. Each year, on average $20,000 is earmarked for the scholarship programme while $40,000 is allocated for bursaries.

Eligibility for both Scholarship and Bursary is based on academic ability and financial need. Information on the Bank’s Scholarship and Bursary programme can be obtained from the UWI Open Campus Centre, Marryshow House, St George’s, or the Bank’s website www.republicgrenada.com.

Republic Bank, through its Power to Make a Difference programme, remains committed to enabling our youth, through education.

