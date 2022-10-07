by Curlan Campbell

“Prophecy Fulfilled: A Strongman’s Journey” launched Saturday, 1 October 2022

Will participate in 2022 Official Strongman Games in Daytona Beach, Florida

Attained Master’s in Law degree at Wuhan University of Technology, China

A heavy weight has been lifted from the shoulders of Grenadian strongman Eustace Marcus “Grizzly” Alexander after completing his Master’s in Law degree at the Wuhan University of Technology (WHUT) in China.

During the coronavirus outbreak, as he battled through the pandemic to attain his Master in Law degree, Alexander found time to capture gold in various powerlifting and strongman competitions throughout China. He wrote and published a chronology of his life and experience in the sport of Strongman and Powerlifting.

This strength athlete and son of the soil shows he can defy the odds and still succeed, breathing a sigh of relief after returning home to celebrate with family and friends during the official launch of his 349-page book “Prophecy Fulfilled: A Strongman’s Journey.” The event was held on Saturday, 1 October 2022, at the Grenada Olympic House in Morne Rouge, St George.

The book is divided into 3 sections. The first section ‘The Initiation’, highlights his early years and the struggles and trials growing up in Telescope St Andrew. The second section ‘The Rebirth’ gives insight into his introduction to the strongman competitions where the “Grizzly” nickname was given to him by strongman competitor Chad Lessey following a friendly rivalry at the gym with Raedon Gill. The third section ‘The Alpha Man’ chronicles the journey, rigorous training and victory Alexander received while competing in various strongman competitions internationally.

Several people from his sporting and professional life turned out to support Alexander’s latest achievement. Coach Mc Elvin Pope, one of his title sponsors Cecil Mitchell of Mitchell’s Fit for Life Gym, Dr June Douglas and other officials from the Department of Humanities & Social Sciences at St George’s University, where Alexander attained his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology.

It was a surreal moment for him as he distributed signed copies of his book with many taking pictures to capture the moment. Reflecting on the event, Alexander said this will be a day he will never forget. “Words cannot explain how I feel right now but to be honest the journey unfolded in front of me and I must say that I am really proud of myself and happy to see so many people who took time off from busy schedules to come out to celebrate with me.”

Now the dream of becoming an author has become a reality, Alexander can now look forward to competing in the professional league of the strongman competitions. This will be a new frontier for him as he is no longer considered an amateur in the sport. He will now go head-to-head with the world’s finest at the 2022 Official Strongman Games (OSG) expected to take place 11-13 November 2022, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“I am now competing as a professional strongman and my next competition will be in November. I will be competing with the strongest set of men from all over the world. In preparation, I am currently under a 12-week programme which includes my basic training and incorporation of the strongman events. This competition will be the gateway towards reaching my ultimate, which is to compete in the World Strongest Man. Now if I can come in the top 3, I will qualify for Giant’s Live, and if I qualify at Giant’s Live, then I can compete in World Strongest Man,” he explained.

Alexander shared advice for those striving for success in life. “Discipline plus consistency equals greatness. You cannot expect to lack discipline and succeed. You have to possess a level of consistency and discipline to achieve the success you want to achieve in this life.”

The Official Strongman Games is a festival of strength that brings together hundreds of the top Strongman and Strong woman athletes from over 30 countries. Alexander will compete for the World’s strongest title across multiple divisions at the event.