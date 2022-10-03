by Dr Neals Chitan

I am sitting here in Toronto on the eve of my return to Grenada, excitedly reminiscing of the past 2 months I have spent here in North America as a Canadian-Grenadian Social Skill Interventionist interfacing with individuals, homes, communities, churches and social change agencies here and in New York City.

Never have I seen so much hope and excitement by Grenadians in the diaspora as now, when speaking about their new government and its “Transformation Agenda.”

Everywhere I went and folks found out that I was coming in from Grenada, excited conversations erupted about the new Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and his calm but convincing and persuasive manner of articulating his government’s plans for the transformation of Grenada and the region. Non-Grenadians were in the loop also and were referring to his recent speech to the UN as among the Caribbean historic great speeches. I almost felt in an ambassadorial role as they chatted back and forth with me.

You see, my work here in my Canadian hometown for the past 2 months was meant to target the emotional and mental health impact of the psychosocial outbreak on individuals, families and communities by the Covid-19 pandemic, which was a blessing to Toronto. However, as I sit here waiting to board another flight back to my Grenadian homeland one more time, I could not help but think of my beyond-the -call-of-duty critical intervention work for the past 3 years across Grenada, running to save lives and families, most of the time, uncompensated. And again, I ask myself before boarding American Airlines, “Is it worth it?” But then I remember the “Transformation Agenda,” which we exuberantly discussed about over the past 2 months and even if my service as a crime reduction consultant is now under consideration in St Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago, and Bermuda, I have become even more resolved to help the transformation process in Grenada.

Over the past 3 years, as I engaged in the empowerment of individuals, families and communities across out tri-island nation, I can’t help but think of the deep impact our work has made on the lives of children, teens and young adults in the Mt Horne community which was branded as a hot spot for crime in Grenada. I can’t help but think of the dozens of young second-chancer men who stood tall on 18 July 2021, as they receive their Canadian “Project STOP ‘n’ THINK” Social Skill Certificates and promised to utilise the concepts in their lives to reduce disrespect, confrontations, crime, violence and incarceration in their community.

However, despite our frequent visits and follow-up activities to keep them inspired in that community, because of the lack of gainful employment to help them achieve their dreams, frustration takes over and the inspiration quickly evaporates as they are pressured back into criminal behaviour just to survive.

This has weighed heavy on my heart and our team has made efforts to help start a community concrete block-making plant in Mt Horne to help with employment, but the resources to make it happen are scarce and there was no involvement from the “the powers that be.” And so, with the unemployment issue of our Grenadian “Project STOP ‘n’ THINK” graduates on my mind, as a Canadian and a Grenadian, I decided to use my visit to Toronto to begin talks regarding my proposal of getting more of our unemployed young men in Canada through the Canadian Farm Workers Programme, with mutual benefit for my both countries.

Firstly, it will give an opportunity to travel to our youth, while taking a little bite off the unemployment among our youth in Grenada. Simultaneously, Grenada will lead the Caribbean in making available to Canada a more emotionally intelligent batch of workers who have learned good work ethics, time management, self-control and the nurturing needed to combat the prevalent 21st century instant gratification behaviour we see.

It is here that I must highly commend the professionalism, assistance and vision of the Consul General of Grenada in Toronto Dawne Francois who went at great lengths to set up a meeting with both my Administrative Assistant Ann Chitan and I in this regard. Francois was elated and excited about our proposal and the mutual benefits that both countries can gain as a result. Being very well involved in the Grenada Toronto diaspora for many years and being well respected among her Consular Corp, she spoke about anti-social behaviours among Grenadian and other Caribbean farm workers that her office has to deal with from time to time, and sees this as a great opportunity for Grenada to lead the region in qualifying and training better farm workers for Canada.

I thank Consul General Francois for her pledge to do all she can and make all the necessary connections to get this process up and running as soon as possible, especially as she is convinced that it fits the “Transformation Agenda” of the new government extremely well.

Watch out Grenada!! Here we come to educate, empower and inspire our people one more time!!

Dr Neals Chitan is an International Social Skill Consultant and Crime Reduction Specialist who holds a PhD in Social and Behavioural Sciences and currently works in Grenada. He is the President/Founder of Motiv-8 For Change International a Toronto-based Social Skill Agency and can be reached from North America at 647-692-6330 and locally 473-416-8377 or at [email protected]