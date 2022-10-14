The Grenada Houston Association is pleased to offer scholarships for the year 2022 to Grenadian students at the secondary and tertiary level.
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be students at the secondary or tertiary level of education in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique
- Applicants must be full-time students
- Applicants must demonstrate a financial need
- Applicants must have defined career goals
Value of Award:
- US$500 to all successful applicants
Application Requirements:
- A completed legible scholarship application form (http://www.grenadahoustonassociation.org/GHA_Grenada_Scholarship_Application_2.pdf)
- A 250-300 word typed essay detailing applicant’s goals and economic need
- Two (2) letters of reference from current or former teachers
- Certified copy of official transcript
Completed applications must be submitted to the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports & Culture at the Scholarship Desk on or before 23 November 2022.
For further information, please contact the Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers (473) 4402737/2738 or email [email protected]
