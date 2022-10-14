The Grenada Houston Association is pleased to offer scholarships for the year 2022 to Grenadian students at the secondary and tertiary level.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be students at the secondary or tertiary level of education in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique

Applicants must be full-time students

Applicants must demonstrate a financial need

Applicants must have defined career goals

Value of Award:

US$500 to all successful applicants

Application Requirements:

A completed legible scholarship application form (http://www.grenadahoustonassociation.org/GHA_Grenada_Scholarship_Application_2.pdf )

A 250-300 word typed essay detailing applicant’s goals and economic need

Two (2) letters of reference from current or former teachers

Certified copy of official transcript

Completed applications must be submitted to the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports & Culture at the Scholarship Desk on or before 23 November 2022.

For further information, please contact the Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers (473) 4402737/2738 or email [email protected]

GIS