by Linda Straker

10 October is World Mental Health Day

Draft mental health policy and plan developed in 2006

Mental Health Act revised in 2008

Government sees need for wellness council

Health Minister Senator Jonathan LaCrette has announced that Grenada is currently reviewing draft legislation that will drive the provision of mental health services on the island.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Religious Affairs Grenada is currently reviewing our draft mental health act, with a view to amendments that will speak to principles that will drive the provision of mental health services,” LaCrette said as part of his address to observe 10 October as World Mental Health Day.

Besides the pending legislation which must receive parliamentary approval before it goes into effect, LaCrette that the Government sees the need for a wellness council. “We have seen the need for a Wellness Council that will be tasked with the policy mandate to promote a culture of physical, psychological, financial, and emotional well-being. Though mental health may not be visible, it is an invisible disability that is critically important for everyone, everywhere, and goes beyond the mere absence of a mental health condition.”

The Health Minister is also responsible for the ministries of Wellness and Religious Affairs. He believes that such a council is fundamental and essential for citizens to realise their full potential. “It is integral to well-being, enabling people to realize their full potential, show resilience amidst adversity, be productive across the various settings of daily life, form meaningful relationships and contribute to the development of their communities.”

Making a plea for citizens to be tolerant and kind and show compassion, he said that all citizens should embrace with love the mentally ill, “so that we can continue to establish a more balanced environment for all to co-exist.”

Observed under the theme “Making Mental Health and well-being for all a global priority,” LaCrette said that World Mental Health Day observance comes at an opportune time as the walls surrounding the stigma associated with mental health are falling.

Grenada developed a draft mental health policy and plan in 2006 and revised its Mental Health Act in 2008. The policy is guided by 7 principles: equity and accessibility; human rights; evidence-based care; quality services; integration; community involvement and participation; and cultural sensitivity.