by Linda Straker

Transitions Leads 90-day contract expired end of September

Leaked document showed there were 13 Transitions Leads

Required to sign Oath of Affirmation

The people assigned as Transitions Leads after the Dickon Mitchell, National Democratic Congress-administration appointed the Cabinet of Ministers, were paid EC$5,000 per month for a 90-day contract which expired at the end of September.

“Transition Leads was always a 90-day term which came to an end at the end of September. There may be instances where some of the leads may take advisor roles to ministers or ministries …that is being assessed currently,” Prime Minister Mitchell said during an interview with WPG10 television.

The interview was to mark the administration’s first 100 days in office after it won the 23 June 2022 General Election.

The Prime Minister did not say the number of people who were employed as transition leads, but a leaked document showed that there were 13, which included names such as Orlando Romain, Vincent Roberts, Richard Duncan, and Dr Stephen Fletcher. The government’s payment to the transition leads was EC$195,000 for the 3-month period.

According to the leaked document, a Transition Lead had to be an experienced subject matter expert with political savvy, an undoubted commitment to the Transformative Agenda of the NDC, and a working knowledge of, or prior experience with, the bureaucracy or civil service. They were required to sign an Oath of Affirmation clearing the way to receive government official information such as ‘ministerial briefs’ and any other official government information.

The purpose of the transition leads was to reduce the risk of the bureaucrats imposing the old policies, programmes, and culture of the outgoing regimen on the new ministers and to increase the probability of the new ministers “successfully hitting the ground with confidence and assertiveness; and establish, the transformative culture, policies, and programmes on the new government.”

According to the leaked document, the Transition Leads should critically analyse the Ministerial Brief provided by the Permanent Secretary and guide the Minister on the interpretation, analysis, and prioritisation of the issues; and strongly support the Minister in developing a pathway for embedding the NDC Transformative manifesto perspectives, and plans and promises into the work of the Ministry.

“More specifically, the Transition Leads should guide the Minister away from getting into enticing but distracting details; assist the Minister in remaining policy/politically oriented, strategic, inspirational and motivational; and holding the leadership of the Ministry accountable,” said the document.