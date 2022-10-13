Members of the Grenada Football Association (GFA) Executive say they feel more empowered to make improvements to the governance and administration of football.

This follows the Executive Mentorship Programme facilitated by Concacaf at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort on 8-9 October.

The Confederation commenced the programme in 2019 aimed at promoting effective leadership, good governance and making the right decisions to grow football across the 41 member states of Concacaf. The 2-day workshop was facilitated by Head of One Concacaf and Caribbean Projects Howard Mcintosh, General Secretary of the Bermuda Football Association and Concacaf Instructor David Sabir and Caribbean Director of Member Associations’ Affairs Horace Reid.

Among the topics covered were the roles and functions of the Executive Committee, roles of the General Secretary and the framework of Concacaf and the GFA as well as best practices, effective communication, strategic planning and handling crises.

The workshop opened with a prerecorded message from Concacaf President Victor Montagliani followed by opening remarks from GFA President Marlon Glean who reminded his fellow members that they were chosen to serve. He said, “If we are not here to serve, we are in the wrong business. We are in the business of developing and helping young people to reach their potential through football. We must understand and accept our roles as servants of the people who put us here.”

After the workshop, Executive members shared that they felt more confident in improving the administration of football. GFA Director for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Duane Williams said, “I have a better understanding of our role and how we interact with the General Secretary and other members of staff at the Secretariat as it relates to pushing forward the development of football,” while second Vice President Randy Campbell said, “It was refreshing to re-examine our roles as directors in the development of football and I would like to see this information filter down to our clubs.”

Concacaf has underlined the importance of expanding skills and competence levels of the game’s administrators, a move which is projected to contribute greatly to the benefit of wider governance goals in the confederation.

GFA