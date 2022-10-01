The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture welcomed incoming Permanent Secretary Elvis Morain and bade farewell to outgoing Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Education, Finley Jeffrey, on Thursday, 29 September.

Jeffrey served at the Ministry of Education from March 2018 to December 2018, during which time he began acting in the post of Permanent Secretary. From July 2022 to September 2022, he had dual responsibility for the Ministries of Education and ICT. Jeffrey will now manage the latter ministry exclusively.

Morain was Chief Education Officer during the period March 2015 to June 2018 and most recently, served as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, in addition to being Supervisor of Elections. Morain will now assist in fulfilling the current transformative mandate of the Ministry of Education.

This Ministry thanks the outgoing Permanent Secretary for his invaluable contribution to the operations of the ministry and for bolstering staff morale during his tenure. We also look forward to an equally harmonious and productive working relationship with Morain.

GIS