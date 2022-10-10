A boulder, which for many years limited access by utility companies and emergency services to the Cherry Hill community in Carriacou, is now being removed.

The boulder’s removal is being undertaken in a collaborative effort between the Public Works Division within the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Maxo’s Equipment. The company is owned by Maxwell Emmons, who provided the use of equipment free of cost and labour support.

Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Hon. Tevin Andrews, along with Permanent Secretary, Javon Williams, were on site to witness the demolition of the boulder.

Hon. Andrews, in expressing thanks to Maxo’s Equipment for collaborating with the Ministry, said this is the type of partnership he would like to see in moving Carriacou and Petite Martinique forward.

After the stone’s removal, construction will begin on 200 feet of concrete roads and drains in the area.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs