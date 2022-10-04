The public is informed that the Administrative Division and Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages Division of the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs, will be closed at noon on Thursday, 6 October 2022.

This is necessary to facilitate an important staff Development Session and General Staff Meeting, in keeping with the Ministry’s goals and objectives of improving service delivery and customer satisfaction.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs sincerely apologises for any inconvenience that the early closure may cause.

GIS