by Curlan Campbell

Success as an independent artiste does not come overnight, but for one Grenadian artiste, the potential to hit mainstream success in the music industry may not be as farfetched. Donnell Best joins the select group of artists to surpass 1 million views on YouTube with his hit song and video premiere of ‘To Call U’ posted on 8 July 2022.

Some scenes were shot in the city of Boston, but the majority of the cinematography for the video was shot in Grenada at the Annandale Waterfall. The video includes footage of Best in live performance to an ecstatic partying crowd.

The music video reached the 1 million mark in just 84 days after it premiered and at present has been viewed by 1,225,555 people.

What’s more impressive is that Best was able to do this type of numbers on YouTube while handling most of his business affairs: distribution, publishing, and copywriting of his music, garnering him a full understanding and control of his royalties when his songs are streamed.

“The lesson I’ve learned over time is that I am the only one like me who can do what I do, therefore it’s wise to avoid comparison with other artists. It’s also important to understand every single detail of your business affairs. I avoid making the same mistakes twice by learning from them. I handled all the distribution, publishing, and copywriting aspects because I think it’s important to own the masters of your music and also profit in every way possible, when possible. Although this was an expensive process, it is very worth it since I also gained knowledge,” Best said.

What would it be if he could change anything about the music industry? Best stated that the music industry must allow artistes to be fairly paid for their content streamed online. “I wish the machine of the music industry would allow for more fair payment for artists as it relates to worldwide online streaming. As I step into new levels of my career, I think collaborations with writers, producers and other artists would be quite beneficial,” he said.

First compelled at a young age to become a musician, taking inspiration from the likes of his father, brother, sister and first cousin with heavy influence from the church, Best said his music-filled home was the most conducive environment to fuel his desire and passion for music. “My home was always filled with music, my father and brother are guitarists, and my sister and first cousins were noted gifted singers in the local church scene. I don’t think it was possible to escape it. I love music and being born into my family, by the most amazing parents, in the village of Boca, literally created who I am today.”

“I count it a privilege because, though my upbringing was humble, it was rich! I was always surrounded by love, music, and healthy counsel. My inspiration to make music comes from the fact that there is so much inside me, melodies, songs, and production-some I’ve heard and seen in my head since I was a child, that I must live out my most passionate desires through music. Growing up in Grenada seasoned me with the spice of ‘Greenz’ island culture. The richness and passion of Grenadians are to be envied by many. Grenada allowed me the opportunity to dabble in poetry, acting, and many other public aspects of the arts, giving me the foundation needed for this path,” he continued.

Reacting to the music video surpassing one million views, Best said, “The fact that my very first song and video surpassed 1 million in 2 months is humbling and validating. It’s pretty cool that 10 times the population of my island nation, from all over the world, digs my stuff. It’s a good feeling. This achievement came from trusting my musical and business instincts, marketing and general research and enjoying the creative process the best I can.”

Best describes his music as a fusion of Afro-Caribbean, mixed with soul and an international touch, and that being a Grenadian is the very creative essence of his musicality. “When a melody pops into my head, I record it and later expand on it. I’m a sucker for moving melodies and a heavy bass line. I would love to collab’ with Rihanna, that would be earth-shattering,” Best said.

Best is the Musical Director at the prestigious Brown University and still finds time to tour in a professional general business band year-round. Best’s band is called Clockwork Boston. Wildlife photography and filmmaking are his passions, taking inspiration from National Geographic.

Speaking directly to his fans and followers, Best hopes that his music can inspire them to enjoy themselves and in his words, “dance and get on how you feel. I want my visuals to tickle and satisfy your imagination.”

On his musical journey, Best has also incorporated his love for the violin and has started to learn to play other instruments. “Violin is another extension of my musical language, so it would be difficult to neglect that side of me. I would admit in the past I considered solely focusing on my vocals; now in my musical journey, I’m into learning a lot more instruments. I recently picked up piano, flute and trumpet.”

We can expect “amazing visuals, sweet melodies and a baseline felt by even our ancestors!” from Donnell Best. He said, “I am only beginning to write my name into the musical history books of this world. I’m looking forward to releasing a few more singles and then an EP in times to come.”