Approximately one year after planting sapling trees CIBC FirstCaribbean, has also installed 2 benches in the Botanical Gardens of the Ministerial Complex.

This will afford visitors and employees the opportunity to sit and enjoy the green and shady oasis created by the young trees.

The tree planting took place in October 2021, in commemoration of the 100th Anniversary celebration of the bank’s existence in the Caribbean region. The 10 young trees, one year along and 99 to go, will bring them to equal centenary status!

Pleasantly surprised by the growth of the trees and the versatility of the commemorative benches was Billy De Roche, Retail Banking Manager, CIBC FirstCaribbean. “It seems as though we were here just the other day, but almost a year has passed and we are really pleased with how the saplings planted have added to the beautification of the gardens. Now, there is an added opportunity for persons to sit and relax, have lunch, a time out, or just clear their minds, in a tranquil spot. We hope the benches will serve a good purpose and be cared for,” he said.

CIBC FirstCaribbean