The Government of the People’s Republic of China, in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering scholarships for individuals to study in Chinese Universities for undergraduate programmes, master’s programmes or doctoral programmes in the academic year 2023/2024.

Eligibility

All applicants MUST:

be in good health (mentally and physically)

be a citizen of Grenada

be a high school graduate under 25 years old when applying for undergraduate programmes

be bachelor’s degree holder under 35 years old when applying for master’s programmes

be a master’s degree holder under 40 years old when applying for doctoral programmes

be a high school graduate (at least) under 45 years old when applying for general scholar programmes

be a master’s degree holder or an associate professor (or above) under the age of 50 when applying for senior scholar programmes

meet the admission requirements of the applied universities in terms of academic ability, language proficiency and other relevant criteria

have acquired the Chinese proficiency of HSK Level 3 when applying for Chinese-taught undergraduate or general scholar programmes (those studying Chinese language are exempt)

have acquired the Chinese proficiency of HSK Level 3 when applying for Chinese-taught senior scholar programmes

have acquired the Chinese proficiency of HSK Level 4 when applying for Chinese-taught master’s or doctoral programmes

All applicants are required to complete and upload online to the website (www.campuschina.org):

an application form for Chinese Government Scholarship

the Foreigner Physical Examination Form online and upload all application documents online through the website campuschina.org

online and upload all application documents online through the website certified copy of passport biodata (front) page. Passport MUST NOT expire before 1 March 2024

expire certified copy of highest academic certificate

certified copy of academic transcripts

certified copy of language qualification certificates. Applicants for Chinese-taught programmes must submit valid HSK reports in accordance with the corresponding Chinese proficiency requirements. Applicants for other language-taught programmes shall provide relevant language proficiency certificates according to the universities’ requirements, like IELTS or TOFEL report

two (2) letters of recommendation from professors or associate professors

letters of recommendation from professors or associate professors research proposal/study plan (minimum of 200 words for undergraduates, 500 words for non-degree students, and 800 words for postgraduates)

submit a valid non-criminal record report no more than 6 months old prior to submission

pre-admission letter from Chinese Government Scholarship Universities selected on the application form

PLEASE NOTE: Uploaded supporting documents must be done using professional device to scan documents and ensure they are clear, certified, and valid.

Please carefully read ALL the instructions before applying for the scholarship.

Step 1: Visit “CSC Study in China” website and click “Scholarship Application for Students” at http://www.campuschina.org

Register an account through [CREATE AN ACCOUNT] and log in with your account.

Step 2: Input Personal Details. Click “Edit Personal Details” and finish inputting personal details by filling in all the information, verifying and saving the information. After the completion of this section, return to the previous page by clicking “Finish” and start filling in your application information.

Step 3: Select the correct “Programme Category”.

Please select Programme Category “Type A”. (Only for applicants of MOFCOM Scholarship-CSC Programme)

Step 4: Input the correct Agency Number.

Your Agency Number is: 3081. (Only for applicants of MOFCOM Scholarship-CSC Programme)

Programme Category and Agency Number are directly matched; both are mandatory for online application. Scholarship-receiving authorities (or application processing authorities) will inform the programme category and agency number to candidates who are qualified for applying.

After inputting agency number, the matched agency name will automatically show on the page. As Programme Category and Agency Number are directly matched, application processing authorities will not receive your online application if the Programme Category or Agency Number are not correct.

Step 5: Input Application Information

Next, please move on to the section of “Language Proficiency and Study Plan” and upload “Supporting Documents” as requested, then click “Submit” to complete the application. Check each part of your application carefully before submission. Please make sure that all the information and uploaded documents are valid and accurate.

When applicants of “Type A” application choose the “Preferences of Institutes”, system will automatically match the available universities according to the selected “Student Category, Preferred teaching language and Major Applying for”. With any inquiry concerning the available majors of each university, please visit the following website. http://www.campuschina.org/universities/index.html.

“Catalogue of Discipline Field, First-level Discipline, Specialty” is available from the “Help”; applicants could download the file to identify the relation between Discipline and Major.

Step 6: Once submitted, amendment cannot be made on “Personal Details” and “Application Information”. Before the application being processed by the processing authorities, applicant can revoke the submitted application by clicking “Withdraw” and edit the application. After revoking the application, applicant must submit a second time after re-editing, or the application will not be processed. Once the application is processed, application cannot be revoked.

Step 7: Click “Print the Application Form” and download the form.

Notes: Application with incorrect Agency Number will not be processed.

Please use Firefox or Internet Explorer (11.0).

For applicants using Internet Explorer, please close the “compatible view mode” function ahead of editing.

Please fill in all application information in Chinese or English.

Applicants MUST Print ALL application documents and submit 3 copies of each to the Scholarship Desk, at the Ministry of Education.

DEADLINE: on or before 30 November 2022.

For further information, please contact Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture at telephone number 473-440-2737/417-9762 or via email [email protected]

GIS