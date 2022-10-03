Investment Migration is a fast-growing economic driver in many countries worldwide.

The Grenada Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme has raised over $461M for the National Transformation Fund and $455M for Tourism Real Estate Projects during the past 4.5 years. The programme has contributed significantly to the growth of Grenada’s economy and continues to receive heightened international recognition. The inward investment it promotes has led to the creation of sustainable long-term employment, specialist training, and the general broadening of skills for Grenadians.

Suitable candidates are invited to apply for the position of Chief Executive Officer, who will be required to provide strategic and forward-thinking leadership, create high-performing teams and ensure Grenada’s CBI programme is ranked first globally.

Core responsibilities include:

Drive the development and implementation of the strategic initiatives required to grow Grenada’s CBI Programme

Ensure the implementation and maintenance of an effective financial planning and control function

Lobby for, and effect change to external regulations and guidelines which would positively impact Grenada’s programme

Conduct rigorous assessments of project proposals

Implement effective oversight of approved projects to ensure compliance with terms and conditions of approvals

Ensure the highest quality service delivery; and

Ensure all aspects of the operations comply with applicable laws and regulations

The preferred mix of qualifications, experience and competencies includes:

Post-graduate qualifications in Finance, Business, Economics or related field

Professional accreditation in Accountancy, Law, Finance or Risk Management

Minimum of 10 years’ successful executive leadership and managerial experience in a corporate or statutory entity

Excellent project management skills, with a track record of meeting deadlines

Proven ability of developing high performing teams

Excellent emotional intelligence and negotiation skills

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite and collaboration tools

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Interested professionals who meet or exceed the requirements are invited to submit their application by email only to [email protected] by 20 October 2022.

Shortlisted applicants will be contacted.