On Sunday, 25 August reggae music lovers headed to the Morne Gazo lawn for the anticipated Reggae on the Rocks concert that featured headline international artiste Isasha.

The Boca Secondary School Model Music Programme secured a coveted position to play a set at this concert, performing alongside some of Grenada’s top reggae artistes including Thamara ‘Songbird’ St Bernard, ‘Dash’ and Patrick Roach — who are recipients of Netherlands Insurance’s patronage for several years — A#keem, Lion Paw and Black Iron.

The school band which was made up of past and present students of the Model Music Programme, performed renditions of popular reggae songs by Buju Banton, Beres Hammond, Morgan Heritage, Romain Virgo and others. Godson Brown, music teacher at the Boca Secondary School said, “The students were delighted at the opportunity to showcase their musical talents and perform on a big stage alongside an international artiste and some of Grenada’s top musicians. In addition to preparing students for the music exams, gaining practical knowledge via experiences like these are critical to the development of their skills and confidence.”

Promoter of Reggae on the Rocks Linton Pierre added, “As a promoter, I recognise that I am in unique position to offer a platform that nurtures the talents of Grenada’s future musicians. I am happy to be a pioneer in setting this trend that will benefit so many aspiring musicians and play a significant part in growing Grenada’s performing arts.”

Netherlands Insurance introduced the Model School Music Programme in 2014 after identifying a need for developing the musical talents and education (practical and theory) of future Grenadian musicians starting at the school level. The Boca Secondary School was selected to introduce this model programme which prepares students for the ABRSM (UK) music exams. Since its inception, the programme has seen over 90% of students pass their music exams increasing Grenada’s overall performance in the ABRSM examinations.

Keeping in line with its social platform in support of the arts, the Model Music Programme was a natural step for Netherlands Insurance to provide a ‘stage’ that actively supports the performing arts.

