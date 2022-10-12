AGRO PROCESSOR

Requirements:

At least 2 years experience or training in agro-processing, especially in leaves, teas, spices, traditional herbs and preserved fruits and vegetables.

Areas of training and safety must include food safety, post-harvest handling, sanitation, dehydration, storage, packaging, recording, batch testing and management.

Experience and training in condiments, jams and jellies, candies, pickles and sauces are a plus.

Send Your CV to email: [email protected]

Tel: 1 (473) 442.9524

