Parliamentary Elections Office

Public Notice

Representation Of The People Act, Cap. 286A

Addendum to List of Electors as at 30 September 2022

The general public is hereby informed that the Addendum to the List of Electors as at 30 September 2022 will be published for inspection, the raising of claims, objections and revision.

This process is for 7 days from 12 to 19 October 2022.

The Addendum can be found in each Parliamentary Elections Constituency Office and at post offices, police stations, medical stations and other public places.

Please be advised that the closing date for submission of information to the Registration Officer in connection with any claim for inclusion in the Addendum or objection to any name which should not be included in the Addendum is 19 October 2022.

Everyone and particularly those who registered during the quarter July–September 2022, is advised to inspect the Addendum to ensure that his or her name is properly included. The Addendum should also be checked to establish whether there is any name included in it that should not be there.

A list containing the names of the Registration Officers, their constituencies, addresses and contact numbers is attached.

Elvis Morain (Mr)

Supervisor of Elections (Ag)