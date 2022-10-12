by Linda Straker

Pension payment system under 1958 legislation will not be sustainable

Trade union movement called to sit with current administration and work out acceptable method

EC$60 million requested to pay retroactive pensions in Supplementary Appropriation Bill

Pension disqualification law which came into effect in 1985, was a constitutional violation

Legal Affairs Minister Claudette Joseph has acknowledged that the pension payment system for retired public officers under the 1958 legislation will not be sustainable. She wants the trade union movement to sit with the current Dickon Mitchell administration and work out an acceptable method.

“If we regularise contract workers across the board without at the same time treating with pension reform, what do we do? We bloat the public service; we expand the public service and in so doing, the amount of people who will be eligible for a pension.” Joseph made her contributions in the Upper House in support of the Government’s EC$194 million supplementary appropriation bill during a sitting on Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

“So, we call on our friends in the labour movement to sit with us and work out an acceptable mode going forward where everyone will be happy; where we will not leave an unbearable financial burden for those who come after us, and where those who retire going forward will not have to retire into poverty,” she said.

The government has requested EC$60 million to pay retroactive pensions to hundreds of public officers in the Supplementary Appropriation Bill. The payment has become necessary for the State following a March 2022 court ruling that said the pension disqualification law which came into effect in 1985, was a constitutional violation.

“So, we are committed to honouring the findings of the court, and our first step, therefore, is to pay the people who will be immediately entitled to enforcement of that judgment, that is the people who have already qualified for a pension,” said Joseph who is also the Attorney General.

The former Dr Keith Mitchell-New National Party administration hired hundreds of staff under contractual arrangements, and during the recent election campaign, the current Dickon Mitchell-National Democratic Congress team promised that there will be one public service with everyone appointed by the Public Service Commission.

However, Joseph said that if the current administration fulfills that promise, the public service will be bloated, which can do irreparable damage to the economy regarding future pension payments.

“Let us be straight; we got to be straight with the nation. Contract work and pension reform must go together because we commit to paying the retroactive pension and we are doing so. We understand the importance of the ruling of the court. As not to do severe damage, perhaps even irreparable damage to the economy, in the long run, we must work out a pension plan going forward that is sustainable,” she said.

“As it stands now when people retire they are entitled to NIS, that is public servants I mean, …plus government pension, and government pension is a noncontributory pension. Which means the government alone pays everything into the pension fund plus under the NIS law the Government pays 6%,” she said. She reminded members in the House that if there are no changes to the current pension format, the payment “will be a really hefty sum that the IMF and everybody else has already warned is not sustainable going forward.”

