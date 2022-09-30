by Kari Grenade, PhD Regional Economist and Macroeconomic Advisor

In broad terms, a recession is an acute contraction in economic activity that is widespread and prolonged.

Two consecutive quarters of decline in Gross Domestic Product or GDP is a technical definition that economists commonly use. Once a country’s total economic output or its GDP declines for 2 quarters in a row, economists refer to that country as being in a recession (technically), but there are caveats to this technical definition of a recession, which I explain later in this article. A recession manifests itself in several ways including, reductions in employment, industrial production, wholesale and retail sales, personal and corporate incomes, government revenue, and economic output.

A global recession is defined as a synchronised and sustained period of economic decline in multiple countries worldwide as economic shocks in one country or region spill over to other countries and regions. The economic contraction has to be broad-based, that is, affecting several economic sectors within and across countries, lasting for a while, certainly more than one quarter for the contraction to qualify as a global recession.

In recent weeks there have been heightened discussions and concerns among economists and analysts about the possibility of a global recession in the later part of 2022 and into 2023. Indeed, the global economic prospects have weakened considerably, occasioned mainly by an acute slowdown in the 3 largest economies in the world – USA, China and the Euro Area; rising interest rates in the USA and other countries (such as England, Canada, Australia and India); and the war between Russia and Ukraine and its adverse spillover effects.

In the USA, GDP declined by 1.6% in the first quarter of 2022 and by 0.9% in the second quarter, based on statistics of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER). Moreover, several key economic indicators, though relatively strong, are flashing warning signs; for example, the unemployment rate, though low, rose to 3.7% in August 2022, up from 3.5% in the previous month. Similarly, the increase in consumer spending on groceries decelerated to 5.7% in August (year-on-year), compared to growth of 10.7% in the previous month.

In China, GDP fell by 2.6% in the second quarter of this year (quarter-on quarter) following growth of 1.4% in the first quarter, according to reports of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). In the Euro Area (the third largest economy globally) the combined economy of the 19-member grouping grew by a mere 0.8% in the second quarter of 2022 (quarter-on-quarter), a marked slowdown from the 4.1% from a year earlier as reported by the European Union’s Statistics Office (Eurostats).

On rising interest rates, the higher they go, the more expensive it becomes for companies to borrow money for expansion and innovation and for individuals to access credit. Consumers’ disposable incomes also fall as their debt servicing obligations increase. Moreover, rising interest rates also tend to reduce construction activity, both residential and non-residential, which ultimately weigh on economic growth. After all, that is precisely the intent of central banks, to raise rates to quash inflation by slowing economic activity, without causing too much economic fallout.

There are mixed views as to whether or not a global economic recession is looming.

Some economists and analysts have contended that the series of synchronised rate hikes in recent months have tilted the global economy towards a recession. Some analysts opined that a global recession is inevitable and it is not going to be short and shallow, but severe, starting in the fourth quarter of 2022 and lasting well into 2023, depending on the severity and duration of supply shocks. Some express the view that they do not expect the recession (if it happens) to be as wrenching as previous ones such as the 2007-08 Great Financial Crisis in part because private-sector balance sheets in the USA in particular, are in relatively good shape.

Others argue that notwithstanding the two consecutive quarters of GDP contractions in the USA, its labour market is relatively robust with 528,000 and 315,000 jobs added in July and August respectively, despite the economic challenges. Additionally, they point out that consumer confidence and spending in the USA are up with the Consumer Confidence Index rising to 108.0 in September up from 103.6 in August. Furthermore, they cite the fact that the unemployment rate is low and wage growth is strong. Those positive indicators, they argue, do not suggest that a recession is imminent in the USA. However, they do acknowledge that the economy is indeed slowing down and they also rightly admit that the unemployment rate can lag behind a contraction in GDP and though nominal wage growth is strong, real wages are not when adjusted for inflation.

As an economist who follows international macroeconomic developments on a daily basis, it is clear to me that the risks of a global economic recession are indeed rising. For sure, storm clouds are hanging over the global economy that are thickening in some parts of the world. A broad-based global economic weakening seems likely. However, a global recession can be avoided if a contraction in the world largest economy (the USA) is smaller than in previous recessions. Furthermore, the global economy can dodge a recession if global supply-side challenges are speedily addressed, if China jettisons its prolonged lockdown policy, and if leading central banks skillfully manage the balance between reducing inflation and safeguarding economic growth.

However, if a global recession does occur, it could be short-lived and its impact cushioned. Indeed, there is time to adequately brace for impact. Caribbean policymakers in particular should monitor global developments daily (or certainly be briefed daily), have adequate budget contingencies, prioritise counter-cyclical spending, develop credible medium-term fiscal and economic plans, promote and support local production, update their citizens regularly, and continue to lobby the international community to speedily address pressing trade and economic challenges.