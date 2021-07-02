The Grenada Meteorological Service is currently monitoring the development and movement of Hurricane Elsa. GRENADA REMAINS UNDER A TROPICAL STORM WATCH AT THIS TIME.

The centre of Hurricane Elsa is passing near St Vincent and St Lucia, and hurricane conditions continue to spread through the Windward Islands.

Synopsis: At 11 am, the centre of Hurricane Elsa was located near latitude 13.4º North, longitude 61.2º West, 5 miles N of St Vincent, 85 nautical miles N of Grenada. Elsa is moving toward the west-northwest near 29 mph (46 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days, with some decrease in forward speed expected Sunday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. Some decrease in winds is possible on Monday as Elsa interacts with Cuba.

Projected track: On the forecast track, the system will continue on a west northwesterly track across the northern Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands today, Friday, just north of State of Grenada and, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night. This system is expected to bring showers and thundershowers to Grenada and the rest of the Windward Islands on Friday.

Outlook : Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique will continue to experience cloudy to overcast conditions in light to moderate showers (some of which may become heavy especially at higher elevations), thundershowers and periods of rain from the effects of the outer feeder bands (rain bands ) of the hurricane. Gusty winds can also be expected in and around showers. Agitated seas are also forecast with waves 10 to 13 feet in open water. Hence sea bathers, mariners and all other marine interests should exercise extra caution when venturing to sea. Some residual showers are also forecast for Saturday. The likelihood of more significant impacts is greater for the sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The Met Office continues to closely monitor the progress of this system as propagates across the island the island chain.

Impacts (most significant across the northern section of the state)

Street flooding and flash flooding

Downed trees and powerlines

Landslides and rockfall

Watches and warnings:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the following

St Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Southern portion of Haiti from Port Au Prince to the southern border with the Dominican Republic

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the following:

Barbados

Martinique

Dominica

The southern coast of Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the border with Haiti

The coast of Haiti north of Port-au-Prince

Jamaica

Next update will be issued at 2 pm or as warranted.

Cécil Mitchell, Duty Forecaster

Grenada Meteorological Service