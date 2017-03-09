Westerhall Secondary School Wins US Embassy’s STEM Video Competition

US Embassy Bridgetown is pleased to announce that the winner of its STEM Video Competition in Grenada is Westerhall Secondary School.

The contest, which was open to all secondary school students in Grenada over the age of 13, required students to produce a short video explaining why STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — is important in their community. The contest supported the US Embassy’s goal of promoting STEM education as a driver of sustainable economic growth, and as a means to foster innovation and empower youth.

A group of 9 students from Westerhall Secondary, supervised by teacher Imogene Howard, beat out several other schools from across Grenada by creatively illustrating some practical applications of STEM in daily life.

US Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS, Linda Taglialatela congratulated the winning group of students from Westerhall Secondary School, and commented, “We are thrilled that we received so many creative entries from the students in Grenada! We have certainly seen the reservoir of talent and creativity from these students in the Eastern Caribbean. US Embassy Bridgetown remains committed to hosting programs that underscore the importance of STEM and STEM education.”

The students of Westerhall won the grand prize package for their science department which includes a Celestron telescope, books, and other STEM-themed items worth approximately US$800.

You can view the winning video here!

US Embassy Grenada

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Comments

comments