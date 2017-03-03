Romanians Charged

3 Romanians, Costel Viorel Gaina, 34 years; Cristian Cluforeanu, 26 years; and Gabriel Alexel Dutu, 42 years; appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 1 March 2017, to answer charges of money laundering.

The men were arrested and formally charged after a search warrant executed at their St George apartment turned up quantities of cash in US and Eastern Caribbean currencies. A number of computers, communication devices and accessories were also confiscated.

Police investigations are continuing.

Office of Commissioner of Police

