Overhanging Branches Concern Motorists

by Donella Hosten



Following a night of heavy winds and rain, on the morning of Thursday, 2 March, 2017, an overhanging tree branch broke and fell onto the Grand Etang main road, obstructing the flow of traffic.

Motorists plying the Grand Etang main between Grenville and St George’s have expressed their concerns about the the overhanging tree branches and bushes, which cause the already narrow roads to become even narrower. The overhanging branches can also cause damage to the vehicles travelling the route, and there is always the risk of branches or trees collapsing onto passing vehicles.

Chief Technical Officer at the Ministry of Works John Cyrus affirmed that regular maintenance is being done in the area.

