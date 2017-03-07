Crew Rescued from Sinking Ship

The Grenada Coast Guard in a heroic act on Friday, 3 March 2017, rescued 9 crew members of a Vincentian registered motor vessel that sank approximately 9 miles off Point Salines.

M/V Persia II was at the time carrying cargo from Trinidad en route to St Vincent when it apparently encountered difficulties.

Coast Guard officials received the emergency call sometime after 10 am, which stated that the vessel was sinking. On arrival, the vessel was seen partially submerged with its crew members still on board.

The men who are currently in the care of the shipping agent, Paddy’s Shipping, were scheduled to depart Grenada on Saturday, 4 March.

Office of Commissioner of Police

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Comments

comments