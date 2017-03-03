Cedar’s Home Staff Commence Training Programme

by Donella Hosten

The staff at the Cedar’s Home for Battered Women is undergoing a 15-day training programme to enhance themselves individually and as a team.

The Programme is funded by the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) and will be facilitated by representatives from the Ministry of Social Development and other professionals.

Mrs Elaine Henry Mc Queen, Senior Programme Officer at the Ministry of Social Development, said this programme will serve as a refresher for many of the staff members. She also noted that it gives them an opportunity to reflect and grow.

The training will be in relation to the laws and policies of gender based violence, the notion of gender equality and human rights, as well as “how to deal with and work effectively, with victims of domestic violence in particular.”

According to Mrs Henry Mc Queen, the training programme is indeed very timely as it addresses general themes of work that the workers use on a daily basis. She said this gives the staff an opportunity to rejuvenate and grow.

The training programme officially began on Thursday, 2 March, 2017.

