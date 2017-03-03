Call for Pedestrian Crossing on The Carenage

by Donella Hosten

Prominent Criminal Lawyer, Anselm Clouden, has made a public appeal to the Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force, requesting that a pedestrian crossing be placed on the Carenage, in front of the High Court.

According to Clouden, the heavy flow of traffic at this integral part of the Carenage makes it quite difficult for pedestrians to cross the road. He said the difficulty encountered can result in accidents taking place in the said area. He spoke briefly about an incident which occurred at the front of the High Court last week — a young lady was crossing the road and was almost hit by an oncoming vehicle.

He is making an urgent appeal to the Traffic Department to place a pedestrian crossing in the area. He said he has been in contact with the necessary authorities and is optimistic that something will be done soon.

