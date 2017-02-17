UNESCO World Radio Day 2017 – “Radio is YOU”

The Grenada National Commission for UNESCO celebrated World Radio Day on Monday, 13 February 2017, under the theme “Radio is YOU!”

At the heart of this theme is the idea that a healthy radio sector should be representing the views and diversity of its audience. Listeners should be central contributors to the strategy and policies of radio stations and mechanisms should be put in place to allow people to participate at all levels.

The key messages for World Radio Day 2017 were:

Radio helps shape our lives — it is still one of the most dynamic, reactive and robust media platforms that exist. Ensuring that radio can operate in conditions that promote freedom of expression and journalists’ safety is paramount. Radio informs and transforms us via information, knowledge, entertainment and audience participation. Having listener clubs, public editors and policies that promote quality editorial ensure that all voices can be heard. Radio is uniquely positioned to bring communities together and promote positive dialogue for change. Where social media and audience fragmentation may create ‘media bubbles’ of like-minded people, radio can still bring us all together. Radio is You! Having a radio means that you are never alone. Radio will always be there for you.

GIS

