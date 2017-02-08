Taxes Due for February 2017

The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance and Energy advises the public of the taxes due and payable for February 2017.

Date Taxes 7 Feb. 2017 (P.A.Y.E.) Pay As You Earn due and payable Withholding Tax due and payable

Withholding Tax due and payable 15 Feb. 2017 Motor Vehicles Licence with numbers 1–250 with plural letters, e.g. PAE100, PL50, HAA 2, TX4

Motor Vehicle Licence with numbers 1–2500 with singular letters, e.g. T400, P3, P15, H2001 20 Feb. 2017 Value Added Tax (VAT) due and payable

Excise Tax due and payable 28 Feb. 2017 Personal Income Tax Installments and Corporation Income Tax, Instalments due and payable

Corporation Income Tax Returns for Fiscal Year Ending 30 November 2016

Persons are encouraged to pay early to avoid the long lines or fees and penalties from late payments.

Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance, any District Revenue Office and through the Ministry’s online portal: www.eservices.gov.gd (Please use Chrome or Firefox platform).

NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.

Ministry of Finance & Energy

