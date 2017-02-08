Taxes Due for February 2017

The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance and Energy advises the public of the taxes due and payable for February 2017.
|Date
|Taxes
|7 Feb. 2017
|
|15 Feb. 2017
|
|20 Feb. 2017
|
|28 Feb. 2017
|
Persons are encouraged to pay early to avoid the long lines or fees and penalties from late payments.
Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance, any District Revenue Office and through the Ministry’s online portal: www.eservices.gov.gd (Please use Chrome or Firefox platform).
NB: When the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.
Ministry of Finance & Energy