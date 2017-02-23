Student Placed on Bond

by Linda Straker

The Court has placed one of the three students who were arrested on a bond, while the other 2 will return to Juvenile court on 24 April where the magistrate is expected to wrap up the matter.

According to police, a high school feud on 14 February 2017 which triggered a police investigation, resulted in the charging of 3 students, all of whom appeared at the St David Juvenile Court on Monday, 20 February 2017. The students are between the ages of 16 and 18.

One student was charged with the offence of disorderly behaviour, another for possession of an offensive weapon and disorderly behaviour — while charges of wounding and disorderly behaviour were laid against the other student.

Two of the students were placed on bail in the sum of $3,000 with one surety, while the other was placed on $5,000 bail with one surety.

The Community Relations Department said on Tuesday, the court wrapped up the matter with one student and was placed on a bond which requires him to keep the peace, while the others will continue to be on bail until the next court date.

The dispute with the students is said to be linked to the dissemination of a sex tape of students which was released on social media.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Comments

comments