Sewage System Resolved

The sewage issue at Mt Gay, St George, has been resolved. Health Minister Hon. Nickolas Steele says inspections have recently been conducted in the area to ensure that system is functioning in an optimal manner.

“There was supposed to be some inspection on that site over the last couple of days to confirm that it is now functioning properly — there were some areas of concern and that’s why the inspections were carried out, and if anything were to be identified they will be remedied immediately,” said the Health Minister.

Speaking at a recent Post Cabinet Briefing, Minister Steele said the decision has been taken to turn over the management of all housing developments’ sewage systems to the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA).

He stated that “NAWASA has the capability and specialties to do that, and that is why in my opinion I have advised Cabinet, and Cabinet has agreed that is the way forward to make sure there isn’t a constant re-occurrence of any sewage issue at Mt Gay. That is the same policy that will be implemented throughout all the housing developments.”

The decision, he says, was taken following a recent meeting with the engineer, relevant ministries and NAWASA.

The Minister also informed the public that inspection and remedial procedures will be carried out in other housing developments with similar complaints in the upcoming days.

GIS

