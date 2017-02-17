The Rotaract Club of Grenada Says Thanks

On Sunday, 5 February, the Rotaract Club of Grenada donated hampers to more than 150 homes in the parish of St John. Over 300 persons were impacted by this outreach activity.

This would not have been possible without your support, from launch date to completion. We, therefore, say thank you very much for your support and for believing in our project. We appreciate all the efforts made to collaborate and to assist.

Our journey in community service continues, and we encourage you to remain with us as we continue to help our community whilst being better and doing better.

Our heartfelt thanks to the general public for making generous contributions towards our Food Drive 2017.

The Rotaract Club of Grenada

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Comments

comments