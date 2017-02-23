Request for Bolt

by Lincoln DePradine

Grenada’s Prime Minister Keith Mitchell has made a special request of his Jamaican counterpart, Andrew Holness. He wants Prime Minister Holness to get Jamaica’s superstar multiple Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt, to Grenada for the inaugural Invitational track and field meet. It’s carded for 8 April at the National Athletics Stadium, St George’s.

Dr Mitchell made the personal request of Holness when the two met recently at a regional meeting in Jamaica.

“I told him that he has to bring Usain Bolt to us on the 8 April,” Dr Mitchell announced in the keynote address at an independence anniversary gala of the Grenada Association (Toronto).

“The Prime Minister has promised to do everything in his power to have Usain Bolt in Grenada,” the Grenadian leader said.

“So, when you come to Grenada on the 8th, Sisters and Brothers, you are going to meet the best in the world and the top athletes. Your little country, this ‘Spice Country,’ will be hosting the top athletes of the world.”

