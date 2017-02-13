NDC says Government is “Sticking Out its Tongue at the Nation”

by Donella Hosten

Senator Nazim Burke, Political Leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in a Press Conference on Monday 6 February 2017, says Government is violating the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) Act.

According to Senator Burke, Director of the FIU, Mr Tafawa Pierre, husband of Hon. Emmalin Pierre, should be removed from his position due to his “political exposure.” Despite the NDC’s requests, “Government has flatly refused to do so.” Instead, Mr Pierre’s wife, Hon Emmalin Pierre, was recently appointed as Minister responsible for the Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Programme.

“Here again the Government is sticking out its tongue at the nation,” said Burke. He continued, that “the FIU Act clearly stipulates that Politically exposed persons should not be put in the positions of authority in such investigative agencies.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email



Comments

comments