Major Drug Bust

Two men have been charged in connection with the seizure of over $1 million worth of compressed cannabis on the sister isle of Carriacou.

Peter Kim Alexander, 33 years, unemployed of Cook Hill Road, Grenville, St Andrew; and Astique Haynes, 27 years, Laborer of Chateaubelair, St Vincent, will appear at the Gouyave Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 13 February 2017, on charges of trafficking, importation and possession of a controlled drug.

The cannabis was discovered during a joint police operation on a beach in Windward about 10:30 am on 6 February 2017. The lawmen unearthed 18 bags of compressed marijuana weighing approximately 618 pounds.

Police investigations continue.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

