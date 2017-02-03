Gaming Secretariat Established

The public is advised that the Gaming Secretariat has been established and is located at the Ministry of Legal Affairs on H A Blaize Street, St George’s.

Registration for current Gaming Operators is ongoing, and has been extended to Tuesday, 28 February 2017. All operators of gaming establishments and importers of gaming machines are required to register with the Gaming Secretariat, on or before that date.

The Secretariat will be responsible for receiving applications for licences and will commence this process shortly after the end of the registration period.

Gaming is defined as the playing of any game of chance for a prize and includes every form of gaming using a gaming machine, betting and participating in a lottery.

Ministry of Finance

