Extended Opening Hours for IRD’s Cash Office

The public is hereby advised that the Cash Office of the Inland Revenue Division, on the Carenage, will open from 7:30 am to 4 pm on Wednesday, 15 February 2017. This is to facilitate the payment of motor vehicle licences.

Regular operating hours of 8 am to 3 pm will resume on Thursday, 16 February 2017.

Please be guided accordingly.

Ministry of Finance

