ECCB Vacancy – Examiner I, Bank Supervision Department

EASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK

VACANCY

Examiner I, Bank Supervision Department

Suitably qualified citizens of member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are invited to apply to fill the post of Examiner I, Bank Supervision Department (BSD) at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, headquartered in Basseterre, St Kitts. The successful candidate will be hired initially on a two (2) year contractual engagement with the opportunity to renew or transfer to the permanent establishment based on performance.

All applicants must complete the ECCB Employment application form which is available on the ECCB’s Website (www.eccb-centralbank.org) or at the ECCB’s Agency Office in the respective territories.

APPLICANTS MUST HAVE:

A first degree in Accounting, Banking, Finance, Business Management or professional qualification in Accounting, Banking, or Business Administration

Possession of any or all of the following would be considered as assets:

At least two (2) years relevant working experience;



A post graduate degree in any of the above fields.

APPLICANTS SHOULD ALSO HAVE:

A high level of interest, motivation, initiative and maturity

Strong analytical skills and research techniques

Good written and oral communication skills

The ability to work effectively as part of a team and independently

Working knowledge of computerized business applications such as Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel

DUTIES:

The successful candidate will be directly responsible to the Director, Bank Supervision Department, for the proper performance of his/her duties, which will include:

Monitoring, assessing and evaluating the operations of financial institutions and/or of assigned non-bank financial sector(s). Preparing analytical reports on the performance of individual financial institutions and/or of assigned non-bank financial sector(s). Preparing reports on the financial system in an assigned ECCB member state. Participating in the conduct of examinations of financial institutions. Liaising with and providing technical assistance to regulators of non-bank financial institutions in ECCB member states. Undertaking such research activities and preparing special reports as may be assigned or which are of relevance to the work of the Department.

SALARY

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

The Employment Application Form must be accompanied by the following documents:

Curriculum vitae

Two (2) recent original letters of reference

recent original letters of reference Certified copies of all certificates

copies of all certificates Official transcripts

The application form and supporting documents must be sent to:

Examiner I Employment Application

Human Resource Department

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

P O Box 89

BASSETERRE, St Kitts

To reach no later than 28 February 2017

Notes:

Only candidates shortlisted for the selection process will be contacted; Shortlisted candidates will be required to undertake various assessments.

