ECCB Vacancy – Economic Statistician I

EASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK

VACANCY

Economic Statistician I

Suitably qualified citizens of member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are invited to apply to fill the post of Economic Statistician I in the Statistics Department (SD), at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, headquartered in Basseterre, St Kitts. The successful candidate will be hired initially on a two (2) year contractual engagement with the opportunity to renew or transfer to the permanent establishment based on performance.

All applicants must complete the ECCB Employment application form which is available on the ECCB’s Website (www.eccb-centralbank.org) or at the ECCB’s Agency Office in the respective territories.

APPLICANTS MUST HAVE:

A relevant first or higher degree and/or professional qualifications in one of the following areas – Economics, Statistics, Mathematics.

The following would be considered as assets:

At least three (3) years of relevant working experience;

A post-graduate degree in any of the areas specified above.

APPLICANTS SHOULD ALSO HAVE:

A positive attitude and strong work ethic;

Effective written and verbal communication skills;

Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced working environment

The ability to work on own initiative and effectively function as part of a team.

A high level of interest in statistics and working with numerical information;

Strong analytical, quantitative and critical thinking skills;

Working knowledge of software applications, such as MS Word and MS Outlook, basic forecasting skills and advanced working knowledge of MS Excel

DUTIES:

The successful candidate will be directly responsible to the Director, SD, for the proper performance of his/her duties, which will include:

Assisting in the process of the development of statistical capacity in the member countries through active communication with data producers and users; Capturing, recording, processing and managing data; Applying statistical techniques including estimating and forecasting data; Designing methods and instruments for data collection and dissemination, such as surveys and questionnaires; Evaluating sources of information and statistical methods and procedures used in order to ensure validity, reliability, accuracy and usability; Providing support in the management of an efficient statistical system by documenting methodologies and procedures used in the compilation and analysis of data; Preparing statistical and technical reports and papers; Any other duties which may be assigned.

SALARY

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.

The Employment Application Form must be accompanied by the following documents:

Curriculum vitae

Two (2) recent original letters of reference

recent original letters of reference Certified copies of all certificates

copies of all certificates Official transcripts

The application form and supporting documents must be sent to:

Economic Statistician I Employment Application

Human Resource Department

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

P O Box 89

BASSETERRE, St Kitts

To reach no later than 24 February 2017

Notes:

Only candidates shortlisted for the selection process will be contacted; Shortlisted candidates will be required to undertake various assessments.

