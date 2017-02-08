ECCB Request for Proposals – Human Resource Consultancy

EASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK

Request For Proposals

Human Resource Consultancy



1.0 Purpose

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is in the process of implementing a Strategic Plan that requires the Human Resource Department (HRD) to assist the Bank’s Executive Management in enhancing Organisational Effectiveness through the development and execution of a modern HR Strategy.

The Bank hereby invites proposals from suitably qualified persons or companies to provide the required services as Human Resource Consultant to effect the aforementioned.

2.0 Objective/Scope of Services

The primary focus of the consultancy will be to improve the Human Resource Management function of the ECCB through the development of a strategy that supports long-term business goals as outlined in the Bank’s strategic framework.

3.0 Qualifications and Experience

Prospective consultant must:

Possess a post graduate degree in Human Resources, Management, Organisational Leadership or Public Administration; Possess certification in the area of Human Resource Management; Have at least 10 years relevant experience in Management or Human Resource Management; Have prior experience undertaking similar work/assignments in medium size or large organisations; Have excellent communication and highly developed leadership skills; Provide a list of references of their current and past clients, with contact information; Provide reference letters from at least two clients.

4.0 Submission of Proposals

All proposals should include but not be limited to:

Outline of potential HR areas to be addressed in the Strategic Plan (Plan); Schedule/timeline and requirements for development and execution of the Plan; Projected cost and payment terms including fees and expenses; Qualifications and experience of the consultant as per guidelines in 3.0 above; Certified copies of all applicable certificates.

5.0 Evaluation and Selection

Proposals must comply with the preceding requirements to be considered. The successful consultant/company will be expected to execute an agreement with the Bank on terms and conditions negotiated by both parties.

6.0 Submission of Applications

Applications should be received by Friday 17 February 2017 and addressed to:

The Acting Director

Human Resource Department

Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

P O Box 89

Basseterre

St Kitts

Soft copy applications should be submitted for the attention of the Acting Director, Human Resource Department to email hrd@eccb-centralbank.org.

A copy of this Invitation for Proposals can be viewed on the Bank’s Facebook page and website – www.eccb-centralbank.org. Applicants may call the Bank for further information at 465-2537 Ext. 3269/3267.

