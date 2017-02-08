ECCB Request for Proposals – Human Resource Consultancy

EASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK
1.0 Purpose
The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) is in the process of implementing a Strategic Plan that requires the Human Resource Department (HRD) to assist the Bank’s Executive Management in enhancing Organisational Effectiveness through the development and execution of a modern HR Strategy.
The Bank hereby invites proposals from suitably qualified persons or companies to provide the required services as Human Resource Consultant to effect the aforementioned.
2.0 Objective/Scope of Services
The primary focus of the consultancy will be to improve the Human Resource Management function of the ECCB through the development of a strategy that supports long-term business goals as outlined in the Bank’s strategic framework.
3.0 Qualifications and Experience
Prospective consultant must:
4.0 Submission of Proposals
All proposals should include but not be limited to:
5.0 Evaluation and Selection
Proposals must comply with the preceding requirements to be considered. The successful consultant/company will be expected to execute an agreement with the Bank on terms and conditions negotiated by both parties.
6.0 Submission of Applications
Applications should be received by Friday 17 February 2017 and addressed to:
The Acting Director
Human Resource Department
Eastern Caribbean Central Bank
P O Box 89
Basseterre
St Kitts
Soft copy applications should be submitted for the attention of the Acting Director, Human Resource Department to email hrd@eccb-centralbank.org.
A copy of this Invitation for Proposals can be viewed on the Bank’s Facebook page and website – www.eccb-centralbank.org. Applicants may call the Bank for further information at 465-2537 Ext. 3269/3267.