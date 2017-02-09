Client Advisory on Income Tax Calculation

The Income Tax threshold for salaried workers and sole proprietorship is $36,000 per annum or $3,000 per month. This means that the first $3,000 of an employee’s monthly salary is exempt from the calculation of the tax due. Further, there are two rates applicable within salary bands.
Effective 1 January 2017, the rates are as follows:
MONTHLY COMPUTATION
Example 1
|Monthly Salary
|$3,500.00
|Monthly Tax Exemption
|$3,000.00
|Total amount subject to tax: ($3,500 – $3,000)
|$500.00
|Amount subject to tax at 10%
|$500.00
|Amount subject to tax 30%
|$0.00
|Monthly Income Tax Payable: ($500.00 x 10%)
|$50.00
Example 2
|Monthly Salary
|$5,500.00
|Monthly Tax Exemption
|*$3,000.00
|Total amount subject to tax: ($5,500 – $3,000)
|$2,500.00
|Amount subject to tax 10%
|**$2,000.00
|Amount subject to tax 30%: ($2,500 – $2,000)
|$500.00
|Monthly Income Tax Payable: ($2,000 x 10%) + ($500 x 30%)
|$350.00
* $36,000 annual threshold / 12 months per year = $3,000 monthly threshold
** Monthly 10% income bracket: $5,000 ($60,000 / 12) – $3,000 ($36,000 / 12)
As a result, the most assessable income that can be taxed at 10% is $5,000 – $3,000 = $2,000
FORTNIGHTLY COMPUTATION
Example 1
|Fortnightly Salary
|$1,500.00
|Fortnightly Tax Exemption
|*$1,385.00
|Total amount subject to tax: (1,500 – $1,385)
|$115.00
|Amount subject to tax 10%
|$115.00
|Amount subject to tax 30%
|$0.00
|Fortnightly Income Tax Payable: ($115 x 10%)
|$11.50
Example 2
|Fortnightly Salary
|$3,000.00
|Fortnightly Tax Exemption
|*$1,385.00
|Total amount subject to tax: ($3,000 – $1,385)
|$1,615.00
|Amount subject to tax 10%
|**$923.00
|Amount subject to tax 30%: ($1,615 – $923)
|$692.00
|Fortnightly Income Tax Payable: ($923 x 10%) + ($692 x 30%)
|$299.90
* $36,000 annual threshold / 26 fortnights per year = $1,385 fortnightly threshold
** Fortnightly 10% income bracket: $1,385 ($36,000 / 26) – $2,308 ($60,000 / 26)
As a result, the most assessable income that can be taxed at 10% is $2,308 – $1,385 = $923
WEEKLY COMPUTATION
Example 1
|Weekly Salary
|$800.00
|Weekly Tax Exemption
|*$692.00
|Total amount subject to tax: ($800 – $692)
|$108.00
|Amount subject to tax 10%
|$108.00
|Amount subject to tax 30%
|$0.00
|Weekly Income Tax Payable: ($108 x 10%)
|$10.80
Example 2
|Weekly Salary
|$2,000.00
|Tax Exemption
|*$692.00
|Total amount subject to tax: ($2,000 – $692)
|$1,308.00
|Amount subject to tax 10%
|**$462.00
|Amount subject to tax 30% ($1,308 – $462)
|$846.00
|Weekly Income Tax Payable: (462 x 10%) + (846 x 30%)
|$300.00
* $36,000 annual threshold / 52 weeks per year = $692 weekly threshold
** Weekly 10% income bracket: $692 ($36,000 / 52) – $1,154 ($60,000 / 52)
As a result, the most assessable income that can be taxed at 10% is $1,154 – $692 = $462
Inland Revenue Division
Ministry of Finance