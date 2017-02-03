China Scholarship Announcement

The People’s Republic of China in collaboration with the Government of Grenada, is offering full scholarships to Grenadian nationals to pursue undergraduate programs, master’s programs, doctoral programs, general scholar programs or senior programs at Chinese Universities for the academic year 2017 to 2018.

The scholarship covers tuition, accommodation, learning materials, living allowance, health insurance, a once-only settlement subsidy and 1 round-trip ticket.

Requirements:

Candidates must be a citizen of a country other than the People’s Republic of China

Candidates must be a high school graduate under 25 years when applying for undergraduate programs

Candidates must be bachelor’s degree holder under 35 years when applying for master’s program

Candidates must be a master’s degree holder under 40 years when applying for doctoral programs

Candidates must be the age of 45, completed at least 2 years of undergraduate study when applying for general scholar programs

Candidates must be a master’s degree holder or an associate professor under 50 years when applying for senior scholar programs

Candidates must be in good health

All applicants must apply to 3 schools in China. These application forms must be filled and submitted online through the website http://www.csc.edu.cn/studyinchina and then submit 3 copies of the printed documents to the Human Resource Development Division & Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development Division no later than Tuesday, 28 February 2017. Please note that the agency number for Grenada is 3081.

For further information please contact the Human Resource Development at telephone number 440-2737/2738. Or email at scholarshipdesk@gmail.com.

Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development & the Environment

