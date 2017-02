Blank Ammunition Training

The general public is hereby notified that the Royal Grenada Police Force will be conducting blank ammunition training in the vicinity of Old Hotel California building opposite the SSU camp, Point Salines, St George between 8 am and midday on the following days:

Monday, 20 February 2017

Tuesday, 21 February 2017

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

Thursday, 23 February 2017

Persons are to be guided accordingly.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

