Temporary Road Closure

The Traffic Department-Grenville Police Station informs the general public that Ben Jones Street (town of Grenville) will be closed to vehicular traffic between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm on Sunday, 15 January 2017.

Motorists are therefore advised to use alternative routes.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

Office of the Commissioner of Police

